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    Standard Bucket Roller Wringer 15 L | Kärcher

    Turquoise Kärcher bucket with black handles and a caution sign depicting a slipping person.

    Standard Bucket Roller Wringer 15 L

    Part number: 6.999-227.0

    • 15-litre bucket with integrated partition
    • Carry hanger
    • Roller mop press with foot pedal
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