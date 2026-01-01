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    Standard Double Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 3 in 1 30 L | Kärcher

    Turquoise Kärcher mop bucket with wringer, two compartments, and grey wheels, viewed from the side against a white background.

    Standard Double Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 3 in 1 30 L

    Part number: 6.999-356.0

    • Double bucket system 30 l
    • Carry hanger
    • Manual jaw mop press
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