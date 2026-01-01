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    Standard Glass Clean Kit 30 cm | Kärcher

    Packaged Kärcher window cleaning tool with turquoise handle, displayed against a white background.

    Standard Glass Clean Kit 30 cm

    Part number: 9.212-043.0

    • Best product selection designed specially for ergonomic glass cleaning
    • Ergonomic hand pad
    • 5 × ultra microfibre mop for shiny surfaces and lint-free cleaning
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