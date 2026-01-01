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    Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Combo 50 cm | Kärcher

    White and blue microfibre mop pad with coloured tags, featuring horizontal blue stripes on a white background.

    Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Combo 50 cm

    Part number: 9.212-105.0

    • Pocket and flap holder
    • 80% PET, 20% PA
    • Universal for heavily soiled hard floors
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