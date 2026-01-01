10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 40 cm | Kärcher

    White and blue striped mop pad with colour-coded tags, laid flat on a white background.

    Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-015.0

    • Uni system holder
    • 80% PET, 20% PA
    • Universal for heavily soiled hard floors
    Make an enquiry