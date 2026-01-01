Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Pocket 40 cm | Kärcher

The microfibre mop is compatible with all conventional mop holders with pocket attachment and can be used both for applications with a double bucket cart, single bucket cart with press and for the spray method. Thanks to the material mix of microfibre, polyester and the abrasive strips made of coarse polyamide fibres, even stubborn dirt can be removed effortlessly. The microfibre mop is compatible with all conventional mop fold-out holders with pocket attachment and can be used both for applications with a double bucket cart, single bucket cart with press and for the spray method.