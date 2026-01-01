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    Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Glue 60 x 20 cm 8 x 50 | Kärcher

    Eight white paper towel rolls arranged in two rows on a plain white background.

    Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Glue 60 x 20 cm 8 x 50

    Part number: 3.338-003.0

    • Good dust intake capacity, antistatic effect
    • 100% viscose, adhesive-impregnated, 8 g per cloth, total 400 g
    • Smooth and lightly textured surfaces and floors
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