Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Glue 60 x 20 cm 8 x 50 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 3.338-003.0
Programme
STANDARD
Floor structure
Smooth and lightly structured
Type of dirt
Loose dirt
Textile usage
Textiles Single-use
Working width (cm)
20
Manufacturing type
Non-woven with coating
Dust cloth / mop
Adhesive-impregnated
Quantity (Piece(s))
400
Weight per product (kg)
2.8
Package weight (kg)
3.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
600 x 200
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
600 x 200 x 200
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas