Standard Trio Tuft Mop Dust Pocket 40 cm | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 9.212-005.0
Dirt level
Low to middle
Textile usage
Reusable textiles
Working width (cm)
40
Textile attachment
Pockets
Textile material
PET / cotton / microfibre
Washing temperature (°C)
95
Washing recommendation (°C)
60
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
0.2
Package weight (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
400 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
400 x 140 x 10
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas