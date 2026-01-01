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    Standard Water Squeegee 55 cm | Kärcher

    Turquoise floor squeegee with black rubber blade, viewed from the front against a white background.

    Standard Water Squeegee 55 cm

    Part number: 6.999-089.0

    Rubber squeegee, 55 cm wide with a black double blade squeegee made of neoprene foam.
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