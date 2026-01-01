Standard Water Squeegee 55 cm | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-089.0Rubber squeegee, 55 cm wide with a black double blade squeegee made of neoprene foam.
Programme
ADVANCED
Working width (cm)
55
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
550 x 45 x 140
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas