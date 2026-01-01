10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Standard Water Squeegee 75 cm | Kärcher

    Teal floor squeegee with a black rubber blade, viewed from the front against a white background.

    Standard Water Squeegee 75 cm

    Part number: 6.999-355.0

    Kärcher rubber squeegee, 75 cm wide, with black double rubber lip made from neoprene foam.
    Make an enquiry