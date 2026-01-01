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    Standard Wax Spreader Kit 40 cm | Kärcher

    Grey microfiber cleaning pad with turquoise trim attached to a grey handle, isolated on a white background.

    Standard Wax Spreader Kit 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-099.0

    • Floor waxing kit
    • 40 cm
    • Mop made from 100% PET
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