10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Steam jet nozzle 40°, 110 | Kärcher

    Brass Kärcher nozzle with engraved logo, cylindrical shape, isolated on white background.

    Steam jet nozzle 40°, 110

    Part number: 2.114-012.0

    Brass steam nozzle for operation of the HDS in steam stage.
    Make an enquiry