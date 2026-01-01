Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    STICK VACUUM CLEANER LVS 1/2 Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaner with grey and black design, featuring a transparent dust container and yellow accents.

    STICK VACUUM CLEANER LVS 1/2 Bp

    Part number: 1.394-112.0

    • Cordless, thorough cleaning performance on textile surfaces and hard floors
    • Cyclone filter technology: consistently high suction power
    • Active floor nozzle 25 cm, crevice nozzle, HEPA 13 filter, wall bracket
    Make an enquiry