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    Suction brush DN32 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum brush attachment with bristles, angled design, on a white background.

    Suction brush DN32

    Part number: 6.903-887.0

    The rotating suction brush (DN 32, plastic) with PA brush attachment measures 70 × 45 mm. Only for BV and T vacuum cleaners.