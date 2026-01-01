Suction hose | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.889-135.0The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 4 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Length (m)
4
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Version
Standard
Connection on the accessory side¹⁾
Clip 2.0
Connection on the machine side²⁾
Bayonet 2.0
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
470 x 450 x 80
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com