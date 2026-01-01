10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Suction tube chromed NW35 - 505mm | Kärcher

    Silver cylindrical metal tube, angled diagonally on a white background.

    Suction tube chromed NW35 - 505mm

    Part number: 6.902-074.0

    Chrome-plated steel suction tube for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 35 and 505 mm long.