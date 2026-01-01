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    Surface Cleaner FR 30 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher surface cleaner with a brass handle and black bristles, featuring the Kärcher logo and "Professional" label.

    Surface Cleaner FR 30

    Part number: 2.642-997.0

    Up to 10 times greater area coverage compared with the conventional high pressure jet.