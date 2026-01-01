Surface Cleaner FR 30 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.642-997.0Up to 10 times greater area coverage compared with the conventional high pressure jet.
Diameter (mm)
300
Connecting Thread
M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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