SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 R eco!perform | Kärcher

Sustainable, environmentally friendly and very powerful: our SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 R eco!perform for thorough maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant surfaces. The quick-drying, streak-free detergent for damp wiping using the spray method reliably removes food spills, grease stains, coffee stains, shoe polish and even deposits from tobacco smoke. In addition, this cleaner with the pleasant fresh scent from Kärcher's SurfacePro range for cleaning professionals is also suitable for the manual cleaning of stainless steel. Non-toxic and ready-to-use for simple handling, this surface cleaner is certified in accordance with the EU Ecolabel and has also been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel. The sustainable concept also includes the refillable 0.5 litre reusable bottle, which is additionally suitable for application with the high-quality 2-in-1 foam spray head from Kärcher.