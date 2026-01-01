Sweeping Kit 15 L | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 9.212-037.0Industrial bin with wheels and ergonomic handle for outdoor use, capacity 15 L.
Colour
blue / yellow
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
1.7
Package weight (kg)
2.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
350 x 240 x 880
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
350 x 240 x 880
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas