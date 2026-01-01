Sweeping Kit Squeegee 32 x 97 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-191.0Hygienic sweeping collection system. The runner of the sweeping slide is made of rubber, the dustpan has an ergonomic handle with rubber profile.
Colour
green
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
1
Package weight (kg)
1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
320 x 150 x 970
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
320 x 150 x 970
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas