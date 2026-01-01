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    Sweeping Kit Squeegee 32 x 97 cm | Kärcher

    Turquoise floor squeegee with long handle and attached plastic bag, isolated on white background.

    Sweeping Kit Squeegee 32 x 97 cm

    Part number: 6.999-191.0

    Hygienic sweeping collection system. The runner of the sweeping slide is made of rubber, the dustpan has an ergonomic handle with rubber profile.
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