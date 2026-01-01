Sweeping Kit Squeegee 32 x 97 cm | Kärcher

Perfect for the quick removal of coarse and damp dirt: The sweeping collection system from Kärcher comprises a dustpan with ergonomic handle and non-slip rubber profile, as well as a sweeping slide with squeegee which can be easily adapted to all floor coverings and reliably captures the dirt. The squeegee is much easier to clean than traditional systems with a broom. The compact sweeping collection system can be used with all common bin liners.