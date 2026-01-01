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    T 10/1 HEPA Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with grey body, flexible hose, and long metal suction tube.

    T 10/1 HEPA Bp

    Part number: 1.527-355.0

    • 10-l container, made from 45% recycled material, quiet – 57 dB(A), ergonomic design
    • 36 V cordless tool, HEPA-14 filter, eco!efficiency mode, accessory storage
    • Floor nozzle 280 mm, chrome-plated suction tube, HEPA 14 filter, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle
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    All plastic parts, excluding accessories.