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    T-Beam Light MultiLink 35 cm | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher window vac with honeycomb design, isolated on a white background.

    T-Beam Light MultiLink 35 cm

    Part number: 9.212-058.0

    • Low weight
    • 35 cm, compatible with LAMPO system
    • 100% PP
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