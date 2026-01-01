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    Tank Handle TriJet 144.5 cm D 23 mm | Kärcher

    Telescopic pole with teal handle and grip, grey shaft, isolated on a white background.

    Tank Handle TriJet 144.5 cm D 23 mm

    Part number: 9.212-090.0

    • Ergonomic rotating handles, integrated 500 ml tank
    • 144.5 cm, 23 mm diameter
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