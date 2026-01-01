Tank Handle TriJet 144.5 cm D 23 mm | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 9.212-090.0
Handle type
Fix
Handle length (mm)
1445
Handle diameter (mm)
23
Tank capacity (ml)
500
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Package weight (kg)
0.7
Length (mm)
145
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
145 x 90 x 1445
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas