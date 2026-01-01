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    Telescopic Handle mini 56-93 cm D 23 mm | Kärcher

    Two silver telescopic poles with teal handles and adjustable sections, isolated on a white background.

    Telescopic Handle mini 56-93 cm D 23 mm

    Part number: 6.999-352.0

    • Height-adjustable aluminium handle, ergonomic, non-slip handles and knob
    • 56–93 cm, 23 mm diameter
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