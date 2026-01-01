Telescopic lance 2 x 200 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 3.345-085.0Kärcher telescopic lance, 2 × 200 cm long. For safe working directly from the ground without the need for a ladder.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
4000 x 21 x 21
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas