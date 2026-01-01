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    Telescopic lance 3 x 300 cm | Kärcher

    Telescopic pole with turquoise grips, extended vertically against a white background.

    Telescopic lance 3 x 300 cm

    Part number: 3.345-088.0

    Kärcher telescopic lance, 3 × 300 cm long. For safe working at great heights directly from the ground without the need for a ladder.