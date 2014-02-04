Telescopic lance TL 14 C | Kärcher

With a reach of up to 14 m, the telescopic lance TL 14 C made from rigid and lightweight carbon fibre offers almost unlimited fields of application. It can be used for cleaning windows, facades or solar panels with water, as well as for high-pressure and low-pressure applications, and can even be used for vacuuming, e.g. gutters. The retraction and extension is extremely simple thanks to innovative quick-release fasteners, the clamping force can also be individually set and adjusted without using any tools. A rotatable base with hook for attaching a carrying strap, as well as the unique anti-twist protection, ensure very safe and ergonomic working conditions.

Multifunctional use For window, facade and solar panel cleaning with osmosis water. For high-pressure cleaning or low-pressure cleaning with wash brushes. Maximum ergonomics Anti-spin lock of the lances for safe and ergonomic working. Quick-release fasteners for fast and simple loosening of the lance clamping. Rotatable base ensures simple and ergonomic working. Very user-friendly Tool-free adjustment of the clamping force at the quick-release fasteners. With clamping hooks to guide water hose outside the lance. Base with hooks for attaching strap and carrying frame. Maximum safety Haptic and visual pull-out stopper avoids unintentional disassembly. Non-electroconductive base-lance element.