Telescopic lance TL 7 F | Kärcher

Perfect for window, facade and solar panel cleaning with brushes and water, up to 7 m long telescopic lance TL 7 F made from glass fibre. Practical quick-release fasteners make possible comfortable retraction and extension, the clamping force can be individually set and adjusted effortlessly and without tools. A rotatable base ensures very simple and ergonomic working – if required, a carrying strap can be attached directly to the base.

Multifunctional use For window, facade and solar panel cleaning with osmosis water. For high-pressure cleaning or low-pressure cleaning with wash brushes. Maximum ergonomics Quick-release fasteners for fast and simple loosening of the lance clamping. Rotatable base ensures simple and ergonomic working. Very user-friendly Tool-free adjustment of the clamping force at the quick-release fasteners. With clamping hooks to guide water hose outside the lance. Base with hooks for attaching strap and carrying frame. Maximum safety Haptic and visual pull-out stopper avoids unintentional disassembly. Non-electroconductive base-lance element.