Telescopic lance TL 7 F | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.762-609.0Telescopic lance TL 7 F with up to 7 m reach made from robust and lightweight glass fibre. With practical quick-release fasteners for simple retraction and extension.
Length of telescopic tube (m)
2 - 7
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 60
Material
Fibreglass
Elements
5
Connecting Thread
M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.1
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas