TL low pressure adapter | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.580-097.0TL low-pressure adapter comprising ball valve for tool-free installation on telescopic lances. Ideal for applications with rotating high-pressure brushes.
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Connecting Thread
M 22
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas