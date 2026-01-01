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    Trolley Classic Linen 200 L | Kärcher

    Grey laundry cart with a fabric bag, supported by a white metal frame on four swivel wheels.

    Trolley Classic Linen 200 L

    Part number: 9.212-025.0

    • Easy to store and highly robust, zip fastener for removing contents
    • Large version
    • 4 × steering rollers/castors with 80 mm diameter and impact protection, 200-litre bag and zip fastener
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