10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Trolley Hotel Classic I | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher cleaning trolley with three wooden shelves, side compartments, and four wheels on a white background.

    Trolley Hotel Classic I

    Part number: 6.999-221.0

    Robust Trolley Hotel Classic I with large fold-away 120-litre bin liner holder. The hotel cart is suitable for 12 to 15 rooms and features three wooden shelves and five large wheels.
    Make an enquiry