Trolley Hotel Classic II | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-222.0For cleaning 15 to 18 rooms: The Trolley Hotel Classic II. Hotel cart featuring a large fold-away 120-litre bin liner holder, three shelves made of wood and five large 125 mm wheels.
Waste disposal capacity (l)
120
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight without accessories (kg)
37.5
Package weight (kg)
39.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1270 x 530 x 1280
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
1270 x 530 x 1280
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information