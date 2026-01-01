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    Trolley Hotel Classic II | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher cleaning trolley with three wooden shelves and wheels, featuring a handle and fabric side panels.

    Trolley Hotel Classic II

    Part number: 6.999-222.0

    For cleaning 15 to 18 rooms: The Trolley Hotel Classic II. Hotel cart featuring a large fold-away 120-litre bin liner holder, three shelves made of wood and five large 125 mm wheels.
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