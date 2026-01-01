Trolley Hotel Classic III | Kärcher

The Trolley Hotel Classic III is the perfect cost-effective choice for cleaning and supplying 10 to 12 hotel rooms. Very easy to use when standing upright and gentle on your back, its three wooden shelves for cleaning utensils and materials as well as its fold-away 120-litre capacity bin liner holder meet every requirement. Made of high-quality and rust-free materials, the very robust hotel cart also impresses with its long lifetime. Smooth surfaces make the cart itself easier to clean. The Hotel Classic III is also very easy to handle even in the tightest of spaces, such as in lifts or hallways, thanks to its four large 125 mm rotatable wheels.

Best ergonomics Very easy to operate and back-friendly work standing up. Convenient access to bin liners and utensils. High quality High-quality, rust-free materials and very robust design. Hygienic cart cleaning Smooth surfaces make the cart itself easier to clean, when needed. Easy manoeuvrability Four rotatable wheels enable easy manoeuvring in restricted spaces. Very well equipped Includes large 120-litre bin liner container and three wooden shelves.