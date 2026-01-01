Trolley Hotel Classic III | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-223.0A fold-away, 120-litre bin liner holder is included in the basic equipment of the Trolley Hotel Classic III for 10 to 12 rooms. Hotel cart with three wooden shelves and four large wheels.
Waste disposal capacity (l)
120
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight without accessories (kg)
28.9
Package weight (kg)
31.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1070 x 530 x 1280
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
1070 x 530 x 1280
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information