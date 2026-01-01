10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Trolley Hotel Classic III | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher cleaning trolley with shelves, wheels, and a handle, designed for indoor use.

    Trolley Hotel Classic III

    Part number: 6.999-223.0

    A fold-away, 120-litre bin liner holder is included in the basic equipment of the Trolley Hotel Classic III for 10 to 12 rooms. Hotel cart with three wooden shelves and four large wheels.
    Make an enquiry