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    Trolley Hotel Premium I | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning trolley with multiple shelves, black and white design, four wheels, and a handle for easy manoeuvrability.

    Trolley Hotel Premium I

    Part number: 6.999-224.0

    High-quality Trolley Hotel Premium I for six to eight rooms. Hotel cart with fold-away 120-litre bin liner holder and large 125 mm wheels with bumpers. Easy to manoeuvre even when heavily loaded.
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