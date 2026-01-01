Trolley Hotel Premium I | Kärcher

Very high-quality design and effortlessly manoeuvrable in the tightest of spaces even with a heavy load: The Trolley Hotel Premium I impresses with the best ergonomics, rust-free materials, a robust design and long lifetime. Impact-resistant thanks to its four large 125 mm rotatable wheels with bumpers and very well equipped – this makes the hotel cart perfect for cleaning and supplying six to eight rooms. Yet even cleaning the cart itself is especially easy due to the cart's continuous smooth surfaces. A 120-litre bin liner holder is also included as standard.

Best ergonomics Very easy to operate and back-friendly work standing up. Convenient access to bin liners and utensils. High quality High-quality, rust-free materials and very robust, impact-resistant design. Hygienic cart cleaning Smooth surfaces make the cart itself easier to clean, when needed. Easy manoeuvrability Four rotatable wheels enable easy manoeuvring in restricted spaces. Very well equipped Includes large 120-litre bin liner holder.