Trolley Hotel Premium II | Kärcher

Designed for cleaning and supplying 10 to 12 rooms, the Trolley Hotel Premium II impresses with exceptionally high quality and functionality. High-quality, rust-free materials with smooth surfaces for easy cleaning of the cart itself form the basis of this robust hotel cart. The coherent overall concept is complemented by the best ergonomics as well as four rotatable wheels which make it easy for cleaners to manoeuvre the cart in the tightest of spaces, even with a heavy load. Additionally, the wheels are equipped with bumpers, helping the Hotel Premium II survive knocks and bumps unscathed.

Best ergonomics Very easy to operate and back-friendly work standing up. Convenient access to bin liners and utensils. High quality High-quality, rust-free materials and very robust, impact-resistant design. Hygienic cart cleaning Smooth surfaces make the cart itself easier to clean, when needed. Easy manoeuvrability Four rotatable wheels enable easy manoeuvring in restricted spaces. Very well equipped Includes large 120-litre bin liner holder.