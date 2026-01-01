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    Trolley Premium Linen 200 L | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher cleaning trolley with four swivel wheels and a fabric cover, set against a white background.

    Trolley Premium Linen 200 L

    Part number: 9.212-027.0

    • High robustness, no moisture leakage
    • Compact version
    • 4 × wheels with impact protection, 200-litre bag
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