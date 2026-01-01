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    V-Rail Stainless Steel hard 35 cm | Kärcher

    Grey rectangular bar against a white background, viewed from the side.

    V-Rail Stainless Steel hard 35 cm

    Part number: 3.345-146.0

    • Wiper rubber (hard) for warmer temperatures
    • Stainless steel rail, 35 cm