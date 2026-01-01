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    VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher RM 812 drum with label detailing product information, standing upright on a white background.

    VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic

    Part number: 6.295-137.0

    High-cleaning, foam-intensive active foam for the effective removal of oil, grease and mineral contamination. VDA-compliant and gentle on surfaces and brushes.