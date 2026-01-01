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    VehiclePro Active Foam Wash Nano RM 816 Classic | Kärcher

    Orange Kärcher RM 816 Classic detergent container with label showing a car being cleaned.

    VehiclePro Active Foam Wash Nano RM 816 Classic

    Part number: 6.295-440.0

    Wax-compatible, strong cleaning and VDA-compliant foam cleaner for vehicle wash systems. Prepares optimally for drying and is perfectly matched to our RM 832 Gloss Dryer Nano.
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