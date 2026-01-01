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    VehiclePro Gloss Dryer Nano RM 832 Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher VehiclePro RM 832 Classic container with blue liquid, featuring product label and white cap.

    VehiclePro Gloss Dryer Nano RM 832 Classic

    Part number: 6.295-432.0

    For use in vehicle wash systems: The liquid gloss dryer forms a nanostructured layer and thus ensures an excellent drying result.
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