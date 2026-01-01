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    VehiclePro High-Pressure Wash RM 806 | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher drum with label showing vehicle cleaning solution, RM 806, for professional use.

    VehiclePro High-Pressure Wash RM 806

    Part number: 6.295-554.0

    Detergent concentrate for high-pressure washing. With a wide area of applications for removing the most stubborn residues left by oil, grease, insects and tree sap. NTA-free.