VehiclePro High-Pressure Wash RM 806 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-553.0Detergent concentrate for high-pressure washing. With a wide area of applications for removing the most stubborn residues left by oil, grease, insects and tree sap. NTA-free.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
23.4
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas