VehiclePro Hot Wax RM 820 Classic | Kärcher

Effectively protects against corrosion and at the same time ensures mirror-bright vehicle surfaces: VehiclePro Hot Wax RM 820 Classic from Kärcher for use with high-pressure cleaners at self-service washing stations and in vehicle wash systems. Whether for cars, commercial vehicles or bikes, in hard or soft water – the care wax creates a weather-resistant preservative layer that safely protects paintwork for up to one month. In addition, the wax boasts impressive environmentally friendly properties, because the surfactants it contains are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004, it is VDA-compliant and, with up to 120 cars treated per litre, very economical to use.