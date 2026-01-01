VehiclePro Hot Wax RM 820 Classic | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-143.0Care wax for a high-gloss, weather-resistant and preservative layer on vehicle paintwork that protects against corrosion. Effective with all water hardnesses and VDA-compliant.
Packaging size (l)
200
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
216
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas