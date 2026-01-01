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    VehiclePro Kärcher Polish Plus RM 831 | Kärcher

    Orange container of Kärcher Polish Plus RM 831, featuring a car image on the label, with a white cap.

    VehiclePro Kärcher Polish Plus RM 831

    Part number: 6.295-427.0

    Vehicle care agent for long-lasting wax conservation that protects the vehicle from road dirt, insects, acid rain and other environmental influences. VDA-compliant.
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