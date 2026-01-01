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    VehiclePro Liquid Leather RM 833 | Kärcher

    Blue container of Kärcher RM 833 cleaning solution with label showing a building facade.

    VehiclePro Liquid Leather RM 833

    Part number: 6.295-391.0

    Special drying aid for washes without blow drying. Lets water run off over large surfaces and dries without spots and streaks. Suitable for high-pressure cleaners as well.
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