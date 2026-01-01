VehiclePro Liquid Leather RM 833 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-391.0Special drying aid for washes without blow drying. Lets water run off over large surfaces and dries without spots and streaks. Suitable for high-pressure cleaners as well.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
12
Weight (kg)
20.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
21.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 240 x 390
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas