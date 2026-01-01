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    VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, acidic RM 800 | Kärcher

    Red Kärcher RM 800 detergent container with label, featuring product details and images.

    VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, acidic RM 800

    Part number: 6.295-441.0

    Acidic rim cleaner for the gentle removal of common soiling such as brake dust, tyre wear, limescale stains or deposits of road salt.
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