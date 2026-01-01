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    VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, alkaline RM 801 Classic | Kärcher

    Large blue Kärcher RM 801 Cleaner drum with a white product label, presented on a plain white background.

    VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, alkaline RM 801 Classic

    Part number: 6.295-401.0

    Alkaline rim cleaner for all coated light alloy and steel rims. Thorough and gentle removal of the most stubborn rim contamination such as burnt-on brake dust.
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