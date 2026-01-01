VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-438.0Drying, protection and care all in one. The liquid pearl wax enables the water film to break up quickly, which leads to excellent drying, particularly with hard water.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
4
Weight (kg)
19.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
21.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 240 x 440
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas