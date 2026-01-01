VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-419.0Acidic cleaner concentrate for wash halls and tiles quickly and effectively removes limescale, grease, wax and detergent residues as well as rust traces from all acid-resistant surfaces.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
21.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
22.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 240 x 390
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas