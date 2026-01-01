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    Velcro holder 40 cm | Kärcher

    Two grey mop heads with turquoise connectors and circular buttons, displayed against a white background.

    Velcro holder 40 cm

    Part number: 6.999-271.0

    • Hook-and-loop fastener
    • Simple hook-and-loop attachment
    • Spraying method and pre-conditioning method
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